Swachh Survekshan: Panchkula jumps 15 spots in best performance in four years

This is Panchkula’s best performance after improving its rank for the fourth time in a row. After its lowest position of 211 in 2017, the city rose to the 142nd rank in the following year and further to 71st in 2019.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 01:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Grabbing the 56th position, Panchkula has climbed 15 spots from last year’s 71st rank in the 2020 Swachh Survekshan rankings announced on Thursday.

In Haryana, Panchkula has ranked third after Karnal (rank 17) and Rohtak (rank 35) in first and second positions, respectively.

While none of the senior officials from the municipal corporation (MC), including commissioner Mahavir Singh, were immediately available for comments, Haryana Assembly speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta gave the credit to the sanitation workers.



“The ranking is the result of their hard work. I give special credit to the sanitation staff, who play a crucial role in the city’s cleanliness. Apart from this, residents’ active participation also helped,” he said.

Gupta said they were already working on dealing with the dumping ground by setting up a solid waste management plant, which will further improve the city’s ranking in 2021.

Former MC commissioner-cum-administrator Rajesh Jogpal said the better ranking this year was possible because of the efforts and active involvement of citizens and MC staff, especially sanitation workers.

“However, the city could have achieved a much higher rank if the solid waste management plant was set up and people segregated waste at source,” he said.

