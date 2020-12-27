Swargate police arrest Kolhapur resident in ‘cash for job’ case

PUNE The Swargate Police arrested Kolhapur resident, Amit Ashok Nalawade (45) on Sunday, for allegedly cheating a youth of Rs 50,000.

According to the police, Nalawade promised employment in the defence forces to the complainant, identified as Ramesh Ubale (24), a resident of Solapur.

Nalawade showed him official letterheads with stamps and then took the cash in two amounts, Rs 30,000 and later, Rs 20,000.

The crime took place between 2018 until December 25, 2020, and when the victim realised that he has been duped, approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The police have lodged a case under IPC 420 (cheating) and other relevant sections.