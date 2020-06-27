Swarms of locust reach Mahendergarh, Rewari villages; Jhajjar on alert

Swarms of locust entered as many as 36 villages in Mahendergarh district and some areas of Rewari on Friday, leaving farmers in a worry.

The Jhajjar administration also was on high-alert, anticipating an attack by the short-horned grasshoppers, which tend cause widespread crop damage with its voracious feeding behaviour.

Narnual sub-divisional officer (agriculture)

Harpal said that the locusts entered Mahendergarh through Rambas and Dhancholi villages on Rajasthan border.

“The insects have settled on trees and standing crop, mostly cotton and bajra, in two or three villages. In the remaining villages, the insects passed without causing much damage. The insects are now headed towards Kanina but department is monitoring the movement and we will be using tractor-mounted sprayers to kill them,” the official added.

The agricultural officials said fresh swarms of locusts came to Rajasthan from Pakistan and the same entered in Mahendergarh villages.

“Drone operations are best ways to tackle the locust attack as compared to tractor-mounted sprayers,” the official added.

Mahendergarh deputy commissioner RK Singh said that special supervision teams have been formed to tackle the situation.

“I appeal to the farmers to inspect their fields and immediately report to the local agricultural development officer if they spot any locust. We have also advised people to make loud noises by beating drums, thalis, sound-producing instruments and tin boxes to drive away the locusts. Patwaris and village secretaries have been directed to visit villages and spread information about the locust attack,” the DC added.

He further said that the agricultural officials will attack the locusts in night hours by using pesticides such as chlorpyrifos, deltamethrin, diflubenzuron and cyhalothrin to protect their crops, vegetables and trees.

“We have put fire officials on alert to control the situation We will use fire tenders for spraying, if needed. We have formed village-level WhatsApp groups to keep the farmers informed,” the Mahendergarh deputy commissioner added.