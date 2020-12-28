Swearing-in of newly-elected DDC members held across Jammu

Jammu deputy commissioner Sarita Chauhan with the newly-elected DDC councillors, sarpanchs and panchs during their oath taking ceremony, in Jammu, on Monday. (PTI)

The swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected District Development Council (DDC) members was held across Jammu division on Monday, marking the establishment of a three-tier Panchayati Raj system in this part of J&K.

The oath ceremony was held at all district headquarters. Jammu DC Sarita Chauhan administered oath to newly-elected DDC members at a function held at Teachers Bhawan, Gandhi Nagar. Four candidates took oath in Dogri language, six in Hindi, three in English and one in Punjabi.

Kathua DC Om Parkash administered oath to the newly-elected members of DDCs and ULBs. The elected members who took an oath included Reeta Devi, 1-Bani DDC constituency; Sushma Devi, 2-Barnoti; Mahan Singh, 3-Basohli; Bikram Singh, 4-Billawar; Rimmy Charak, 5-Dinga Amb; Abhinandan Sharma, 6-Hiranagar; Raghunandan Singh, 7-Kathua; Kumari Shaveta, 8-Keerian Gandyal; Kishor Kumar, 9-Lohai Malhar; Tajinder Singh,10-Mahanpur; Neeru Bala, 11-Mandli; Karan Kumar, 12-Marheen; Sandeep Majotra, 13-Nagri Parole, and Narain Dutt, 14-Nagrota Gujroo DDC constituency.

Kathua DDC also administered oath to Anirudh Sharma, who was elected as member of Kathua municipal council from ward 7.

Kathua municipal council president Naresh Sharma, ASP Kathua Ramnish Gupta, ADC Atul Gupta, ACR Davinder Paul, deputy DEO Narayan Dutt, tehsildar HQ Suninderjeet Kaur and others were also present.

In Rajouri, all 14 members elected to the DDC took oath at a swearing-in ceremony organised by the district administration. The DDC members were administered the oath by district development commissioner Mohammad Nazir Sheikh.

The members sworn-in included Abdul Rashid, Rajouri; Abdul Qayoom Mir, Thanamandi; Naseem Liyaqat, Budhal Old-B; Iqbal Malik, Darhal; Rameshwar Singh, Dhangri; Shamim Akhter, Mougla; Nasreen Akhtar, Budhal New; Sangeeta Sharma, Seri; Manohar Singh, Nowshera; Shabir Khan, Manjakote; Anita Thakur, Kalakote; Khalid Hussain, Doongi; Shazia Kouser, Budhal Old-A; and Rajinder Sharma, Sunderbani.

The elected DDC members of Udhampur took oath in a ceremony organised by the district administration under the chairmanship of district development commissioner Dr Piyush Singla at Conference Hall, DC Office Complex.

The oath was administered by Udhampur panchayat election officer Dr Piyush Singla along with other district officers. Those who took oath were Usha Devi, Chenani; Ashri Devi, Dudu- Basantgarh; Rakesh Chander, Ghordi; Prikshit Singh, Jaganoo; Juhi Manhas, Khoon; Pinky Devi, Latti-Marothi; Amit Sharma, Majalta; Subash Chander, Narsoo; Jasvir Singh, Panchari; Mool Raj, Ramnagar-I; Jattu Ram, Ramnagar-II; Ashu Sharma, Tikri; Puran Chand, Udhampur-I; and Lal Chand, Udhampur-II.

Doda district development commissioner Dr Sagar D Doifode administered oath to 14 newly-elected members.

Samba DC Rohit Khajuria administered oath to the newly-elected DDC members at the administrative conference hall. The 14 members elected from nine blocks of the district took oath in Dogri, Hindi, English, Urdu and Sanskrit.

The elected members include Asha Rani, 01-Bari Brahmana; Sureiya Begum, 02- Bari Brahmana; Suresh Kumar, Ghagwal; Kartar Chand, Nud; Avtar Singh, Purmandal; Asha Rani, Rajpura; Keshav Dutt, Ramgarh-A; Sarbjit Singh, Ramgarh-B; Anita Choudhary, Ramgarh-C; Romesh Chander, Samba-A; Subhash Chander, Samba-B; Balwan Singh, Sumb; Sudershan Singh, Vijaypur-A; and Shelpa Dubey, Vijaypur-B.

Kishtwar district administration, headed by district development commissioner Ashok Sharma, in collaboration with the department of rural development and Panchayati Raj, organised the oath ceremony to swear-in 14 newly-elected members, including five women, at Conference Hall, DC office Complex.

Ramban DC Nazim Zai Khan administered the oath to 14 councilors of DDC. Oath was taken by Rabia Hamid, Banihal-A; Imtiyaz Ahmed Khanday, Banihal-B; Jagvir Dass, Batote; Shamim Akhter, Gandhri; Sakhi Mohd, Gool; Gulshan Parveen, Khari; Mohammad Shafi, Rajgarh; Rakesh Singh, Ramban-A; Renuka Katoch, Ramban-B; Bashir Ahmed Naik, Ramsoo-A; Fayaz Ahmed Naik, Ramsoo-B; Shamshad Bano, Sangaldan; Bashir Ahmed Runyal, Ukhral-A; and Balbir Singh Bali, Ukhral-B.

All 14 members elected to Reasi DDC took oath at a grand swearing-in ceremony organised by the district administration. District development commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib administered oath to Raj Kumari (Arnas); Saraf Singh (Bhomag); Yasmeen(Chassana); Ghulam Ali Malik (Chassana -A); Sajra Qadir(Gulabgarh); Abdul Rashid(Jij Bhagli); Nirmla Devi (Katra); Abdul Gani( Mahore); Mohd Israil (Mahore-A); Rajinder Kumar(Panthal); Reeta Sharma(Pouni); Kewal Krishan (Pouni-A); Jagjeevan Lal( Reasi); and Ajay Ahmed Khan (Thuroo).