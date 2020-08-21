Sections
Home / Cities / Syllabus of Classes 9 to 12 may be reduced: Himachal education minister

Syllabus of Classes 9 to 12 may be reduced: Himachal education minister

To implement this system principals, teachers and officers of the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board will seek suggestions over video conference from academicians and parents .

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 20:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Education minister Govind Singh Thakur on Friday said the department is considering reducing the syllabus of Classes 9 to 12 by 30% and provide 30% additional options in the question papers.

He was presiding over the review meeting of the department of education that was convened to discuss the National Education Policy-2020. To implement this system principals, teachers and officers of the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board will seek suggestions over video conference from academicians and parents in this regard, after which the policy will be presented before the cabinet.

During the meeting, he directed officers to constitute a task force, which would include experts from different fields, who would prepare a report pertaining to the implementation of the new education policy in the state.

Thakur said that Himachal Pradesh has always done excellent work in the field of education and the state will ensure successful implementation of the National Education Policy -2020.



Thakur said that the state government was already providing vocational training under the National Education Policy-2020. He said that a presentation will be made before the Cabinet regarding the New Education Policy. The implementation of the New Education Policy will ensure eradication of Macaulay’s education system.

The minister added that to ensure participation of students in water conservation, the board of school education will soon launch the ‘Water Conservation Scheme’ in the state. Under this scheme, tanks will be constructed for storing water in schools. This water will be used for various purposes.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Railway union demands action against Ludhiana contractor for bill discrepancy
Aug 21, 2020 21:26 IST
Bombay HC asks for stricter norms to curb inflammatory posts on social media
Aug 21, 2020 21:20 IST
Amazon Prime promises to release Mirzapur Season 2
Aug 21, 2020 21:16 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece pens emotional note for her ‘Gulshan mama’
Aug 21, 2020 21:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.