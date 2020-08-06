Symptomatic or not, Ghaziabad to test those with co-morbidities through RT-PCR

The Ghaziabad health department will now test asymptomatic people with co-morbidities for the coronoavirus disease Covid-19 throught the gold standard RT-PCR method if they test negative for the virus through rapid antigen tests.

Experts welcomed the move and encouraged the government to go adopt an even aggressive testing scheme.

The new measures expand on the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines that required those showing symptoms after having tested negative for antigens be tested through the RT-PCR method for confirmation.

Officials said the Uttar Pradesh government, in an order issued on August 5, approved the new measures to reduce the fatality count due to Covid-19. The co-morbidity list includes diabetes, kidney or heart ailments, cancer, organ transplant, HIV, liver ailments, old age and even obesity.

Ever since the introduction of antigen testing on June 26, it has become the primary testing method in Ghaziabad, accounting for over 57% of the total 118,546 samples tested so far. The test has returned a positivity rate of 2.46% (number of positive test results per 100 tests).

“But so far only those who showed symptoms after a negative test were tested again using the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) method. With the new directions from the state government, we will now include symptomatic as well as asymptomatic persons having co-morbidity, for the subsequent RTPCR test,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

The reason for the re-test using the RT-PCR method is because the antigen tests have a low sensitivity value, meaning true positive cases may not be captured efficiently. However, the tests have been preferred as it is affordable and quick.

The district has nine sample collection centres where anyone with an ID card could go and provide their samples for antigen testing as well as RT-PCR test free of cost. Till August 5, the district has taken up 23874 subsequent RT-PCR tests and of these, 1,060 returned positive while the reports of 5057 tests are awaited.

“The new measure will help reduce fatality rate as most deaths are of people who had co-morbid conditions,” said Pandey.

“In my opinion, rather than testing those with co-morbidities twice, the authorities should perform only RT-PCR tests on them. Testing through rapid kits come in handy in cases when such persons arrive for treatment in hospitals and the doctors need to know immediately if they are positive or not,” said Dr VB Jindal, president of Indian Medical Association – Ghaziabad. “In any case the new measures are welcome as it will help early detection and early treatment.”

The officials said that the state government also directed that the door-to-doo surveillance exercise in all residential wards should be completed within 7-10 days. Teams have been tasked to record people who may be affected by influenza-like illness (ILI) or severe acute respiratory illness (Sari). ILI cases are those with symptoms of fever and cough, and Sari are ILI cases that require hospitalisation.

“The urban centres should have 10% more teams for intensive surveillance activity while 10% additional teams should be formed as reserve. The surveillance works will also be taken up outside the containment zones and suspected cases (like those of ILI and Sari ) will also be identified with the help of local councillors and residents’ welfare associations (RWAs),” the directions by UP chief secretary, RK Tiwari, read.

The chief secretary has also directed that in districts where the sample positivity rate is over 5%, more testing/sampling was required. In an earlier order on July 23, the UP government had assigned different targets of conducting 900, 500, 350 and 250 RT-PCR tests per day which will total 30,100 such tests per day in the state.

Both Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar were assigned 350 RT-PCR tests per day.