Tackling soaring Covid-19 cases immediate job for Ludhiana’s new deputy commissioner

A 2009-batch IAS officer, Varinder Sharma, has been appointed as the new deputy commissioner (DC) of Ludhiana. Earlier posted as the Jalandhar DC, he will take charge of his new post in Ludhiana on Monday.

Just like Jalandhar, Ludhiana is also witnessing a steady rise in Covid-19 cases, which would not be a cake walk, Sharma said. Hence, his primary focus will be to plug the soaring cases.

He said his emphasis will be to take concrete measures to bring life back on track along with strict adherence to the lockdown rules.

Quoting similar events from history, Sharma said any pandemic brought a lot of pain and misery. “But an important takeaway from such testing times is to keep moving forward. Ludhiana is an industrial city, which drives the economy of the state. Smooth resumption of the industry and business is crucial. But, necessary protocols should be followed at the same time,” Sharma said.

He stressed that by acting responsibly and adhering to the norms of social distancing, people could win the battle against the virus.

“We just have to make some lifestyle changes to bring down the number of cases. This can be done easily by not acting causally,” said Sharma, adding that he will also work towards ensuring that government benefits reach every resident.