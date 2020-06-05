Taint on khaki: Dismissed Ludhiana cop, aide arrested for snatching phone from migrant labourer

Sections
The cop was suspended on May 30 for long absence, while the snatching was committed on May 8

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 02:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A cop, recently suspended for long absence, and his aide have been arrested for snatching a mobile phone from a migrant labourer.

Assistant commissioner of police (South) Sandeep Wadhera said the accused, Harpreet Singh, a resident of Lohara, and his aide, Kuldeep, of Shimlapuri, had snatched a mobile phone in Janata Nagar on May 8 when Harpreet was still serving in the police department.

The victim, Pawan Kumar, of Janata Nagar, had complained to the police that two men in police uniform had intercepted him outside Sunny Telecom and snatched his mobile phone.

Police swung into action after learning that the snatchers were wearing police uniforms.



During investigation, police zeroed in on Harpreet, who cracked during questioning and confessed to targeting migrants to buy his daily dose of drugs.

The ACP said Harpreet was dismissed from services on May 30 for remaining absent from duty.

Police have recovered the motorcycle and police uniforms used in the crime, and are interrogating the accused regarding their involvement in other cases of snatching.

The duo was booked under Section 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

