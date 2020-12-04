Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Take a fresh decision on reopening of spas: Delhi HC to govt

Take a fresh decision on reopening of spas: Delhi HC to govt

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Delhi government to take a fresh decision on the reopening of the spas, while seeking to know as to why these facilities...

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 22:36 IST

By Richa Banka,

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Delhi government to take a fresh decision on the reopening of the spas, while seeking to know as to why these facilities can’t be opened at a time when salons are operating.

Justice Navin Chawla said there is prima facie merit in the submission made by the counsel for various spa owners that if salons, which are offering similar services, can be allowed to function, then why not spas.

The court was hearing two pleas moved by multiple people running spas, which have been shut since the first lockdown was enforced in Delhi. They said when businesses such as salons, gyms, restaurants and bars have been granted permission to reopen, and even Delhi Metro has restarted, then spas should also be allowed.

The petitioners said spas in other states are running with full safety measures but are not permitted in Delhi.



The Delhi government’s standing counsels Anjum Javed and Anupam Shrivastava told the court that spas are not allowed because of the surge in Covid-19 infections.

The government said a final decision on the reopening of spas is awaited from the ministry of home affairs (MHA). It said even the lieutenant-governor (LG) had declined to grant the permission as cases are increasing and no physical distancing is possible in spas.

The counsels for spa owners said guidelines issued by the Centre permit spas to open, subject to maintenance of social distancing and other Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

But they said the Delhi government was not permitting them to operate even though salons, restaurants and every other business has been allowed in the national capital.

“Even salons are open. They have similar work as that of spas. Everything is open. Even today, they said there would be no night curfew because cases have come down,” they said.

The spa owners argued that the six-feet distance norm cannot be maintained even in salons but they are allowed.

The Centre, who was represented by advocate Anjana Gosain, clarified that all activities that have not been specifically prohibited under its guidelines are allowed to operate outside containment zones. It said now states have to decide what should be allowed.

After hearing the arguments, the court said it found merit in the submissions made by the petitioner and asked the Delhi government to file an affidavit within a week, taking a fresh decision on the reopening of spas.

The matter would be now heard on December 16.

There was no response from the Delhi government spokesperson on the queries.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

TRS emerges largest party in GHMC polls as BJP puts up stellar show
Dec 04, 2020 21:37 IST
At UN Covid meet, cash-strapped Pak PM Imran Khan seeks debt relief
Dec 04, 2020 23:06 IST
‘Fate of Bhagyanagar rising’: Yogi’s tweet again stokes name row
Dec 04, 2020 22:36 IST
AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue
Dec 04, 2020 20:01 IST

latest news

Work begins from tomorrow: Owaisi reacts to Hyderabad civic poll results
Dec 04, 2020 23:11 IST
As dissent rocks TMC, BJP rubs it in, says Abhishek Banerjee a bonus for it
Dec 04, 2020 23:10 IST
Farmers’ protest: Govt’s fifth round of talks with farm leaders to be held on Saturday
Dec 04, 2020 23:07 IST
Farmers say ready to wait till January, join R-Day parade in tractors
Dec 04, 2020 23:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.