Take final call on shifting dairy units outside city limits: MLA Talwar urges DC

Annoyed over the dumping of waste by dairy owners in the sewer lines, MLA Sanjay Talwar has urged deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma and MC commissioner, Pardeep Sabharwal to take a final decision on shifting of dairy units outside MC limits within 15 days.

DC Sharma and Sabharwal are members of the high powered committee formed for shifting dairy units outside the city.

In a letter to DC Sharma and MC chief Sabharwal on Thursday, Talwar said that the sewer lines in different parts of his constituency remain choked due to the dumping of cow dung by dairy owners.

Talwar said that Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) had earlier proposed to set up an effluent treatment plant (ETP) for the Tajpur road dairy complex, but that project has been put to halt after a high powered committee was formed by the local bodies department for taking a final decision on shifting the dairy units in the last week of August.

The committee has not yet been able to take a final decision regarding the shifting of dairy units, due to which residents of his constituency are facing troubles. The NGT has also directed the MC to stop dairy units from dumping waste into the sewer lines and Buddha Nullah.

The high powered committee should take a final decision of shifting of dairy units in 15 days. If it is decided that dairy units would not be shifted, then the PEDA authorities should be directed to start the process of installing ETP, which would also take around two years.

Sites being identified, but govt yet to decide: Mayor

A meeting of the high powered committee was held under the chairmanship of Mayor Balkar Sandhu at his camp office on Thursday. DC Sharma and MC chief Sabharwal also attended the meeting.

Sandhu said that dairy units have to be shifted and four sites in villages have been identified. The officials have been asked to look into the feasibility of the project and a final decision would soon be taken in this regard. But final approval has to be given by the state government.

“We are also working on the project to allow change of land use at the existing dairy complexes. Being a dairy owner myself, I have said that the CLU should be provided free of cost as dairy owners will also have to purchase the plots in new dairy complexes to be established outside the MC limits,” said Sandhu.