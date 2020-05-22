Sections
Taking jingles route to dissuade farmers from burning wheat straw

The jingles, prepared by PAU and PPCB, were released by DC Agrawal to educate farmers about ill-effects of wheat straw burning

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

To educate farmers about ill-effects of burning wheat straw in fields and inspire them not to do so, deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal, on Friday, released a set of four jingles (A jingle is a short slogan, verse, or tune designed to be easily remembered, especially as used in advertising. It contains one or more hooks and meaning that explicitly promote the product or service being advertised).

These jingles have been prepared jointly by experts of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

Anil Sharma, assistant director (television), PAU, said, “The jingles have been prepared to educate farmers about ill-effects of burning of wheat straw. the lyrics of these jingles have been penned by Punjabi poet Prof Gurbhajan Gill, and sung by folk singer Rajinder Malhar. Dialogues are by singer Harmit Singh and Dr Anil Sharma. All the actors in these jingles are students of PAU namely Harjoban Singh, Jaswant Singh, Abhishek Vij, Sharan Aulakh, Prabh Dhaliwal, Palwinder Baasi, master Anhad Prem Singh (son of a PAU employee) and Surinder Singh.

He said, “PAU has been preparing such jingles on various issues regularly. When an issue is raised in the form of a jingle, its reach increases manifold.”



Releasing the jingles, Agrawal said the district administration has been continuously making dedicated efforts to educate farmers about the ill-effects of burning wheat straw and It is due to these efforts that the number of fire incidents has decreased during the last two years and these incidents are decreasing with each passing year.

He said the number of fire incidents from June 2017 to May 21, 2018 was 730, followed by 717 till May 21, 2019, and till May 21 this year, fire incidents came down to 648.

He said this has been possible because all stakeholders are working hard to bring down the incidents.

Sandeep Bahl, senior environmental engineer, PPCB, Ludhiana, urged farmers of the district to act responsibly and not indulge in burning of wheat straw in larger interest of the people.

He said, “The burning of wheat straw reduces soil fertility and also pollutes our environment. Its burning amid Covid-19 pandemic can be more dangerous as smoke can aggravate the problems of breathing, lungs, etc.”

He said FIRs are being taken against the farmers, who are burning wheat straw.

