Taking page out of Gandhi’s book, cops ask people to mask up

A cop urges a man to wear a mask during a special campaign in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

As the district continues its fight against coronavirus, the police on Wednesday launched an special drive against curfew violators.

The cops got creative and adopted ‘Gandhigiri’ to spread awareness on the importance of following the guidelines. With folded hands, they appealed the people to wear masks and stay indoors.

The police have announced to strictly implement night curfew in the city. As factories are allowed to operate, the police will be regulating traffic movement till 7.30am. In this duration, they also will check for violations by commuters.

After getting complaints regarding opening of liquor vends till late evening, the police have also increased patrolling around such vends and ensured downing of shutters by 6.30pm sharp.

At least 50 checkpoints have been installed in the city to ensure curfew compliance between 7pm to 5am.

Inspector Jarnail Singh, SHO at Division 8 police station, said that to make sure people remained inside their homes, the police had filed various FIRs and also lodged some violators in open jails, but having learnt no lesson, people were still roaming around the streets during the night curfew.

There were complaints of residents not wearing masks and wandering around the city after 7pm, the inspector added.

Cops are requesting people with folded hands to wear masks and not venture out and stay indoors as soon as the night curfew kicks in.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said if the police get strict, it is only for the safety and wellness of city residents. He sought support from the people with letting the administration and police implement the restrictions.

He added that during the curfew, police are doing their duty to protect the city resident by staying outside. People should do their bit by remaining in their respective homes, he appealed.

The police have already issued 64,000 challans to violators for not wearing masks and defying curfew orders. They have collected ₹3 crore as penalty so far.