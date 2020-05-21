Taloja factory catches fire, no one injured

A minor fire broke out at a chemical factory in Taloja on Thursday. The factory was shut and so no one was injured, said police.

The fire broke out at New Chemicals Zone. “The fire was doused within an hour. There was nobody inside as the factory was shut. The fire brigade report will reveal if the fire was due to short circuit or heat,” said Kashinath Chavan, senior inspector at Taloja police station.

The fire did not spread to other building, officials said.