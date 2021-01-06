Sections
Tarigami seeks probe into Hokersar encounter

While police and army claimed the youths were militants, relatives of the deceased said that they were students and were killed in a staged gunfight.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 01:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, on Tuesday, called on lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha and raised the issue of Hokersar encounter. He demanded an impartial and time-bound investigation into the incident.

Three youth, all 17-year-olds, from South Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian districts were killed by security forces in a joint operation on December 30 inside a house in Hokersar on the outskirts of Srinagar.

While police and army claimed that they were militants, relatives of the deceased said that they were students and were killed in a staged gunfight.

In his meeting with the L-G, the CPI (M) leader briefed him about the slain youth’s families’ version and urged him to order an impartial and time-bound probe into the matter so that the reality can come to fore.

