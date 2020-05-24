Tarn Taran man trying to flee after killing cousin sisters dies in road accident

A 30-year-old man, who was fleeing after hacking his two cousin sisters to death, was killed when his motorbike collided with a tractor-trailer near Kot Data village in Patti subdivision here on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Joban Singh. His accomplice Nirmal Singh, 23, of Buraj village has been arrested.

Superintendent of Police (investigation) Jagjit Singh Walia said Nirmal Singh told police that Joban killed his cousins Soni, 34, and Ramandeep Kaur, 15, as he doubted their character.

“The incident took place around 12 pm when Soni, Ramandeep and her sister Simranjit were returning home from Bhikiwind. When the trio reached the outskirts of the village on Pangota road, the two accused intercepted them and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons. While Simranjit managed to flee, Soni and Ramandeep were killed on the spot.”

”Some villagers, who were nearby, rushed to the scene hearing cries of the women. Seeing a group of people approaching them, the duo tried to flee from the spot. They had barely gone 500 metres, when Joban lost control over the bike and it crashed into a tractor trailer, killing him on the spot,” said Kot Data panchayat member Arjun Singh. His accomplice was taken into custody. Arjun said Ramandeep’s father worked as a driver while Soni’s father was a labourer.

The SP said they have registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) against the accused at the Harike police station. The bodies have been sent to the Tarn Taran civil hospital for autopsy.