Tarn Taran murders: Police round up 4 for questioning

Police on Friday rounded up four persons for questioning in the case involving the murder of four members of a family and their driver at Kairon village in the Tarn Taran district’s Patti sub-division.

Brij Lal, alias Dhattu (60), his son Daljit Singh, alias Bunty (25), two daughters-in-law Amandeep Kaur (24) and Jaspreet Kaur (28), and the family’s driver Gursahib Singh, alias Sabha (35) were hacked to death by some unidentified persons in the wee hours of Thursday.

The cops, however, have not identified the accused or zeroed in on the motive behind the killings so far.

Police had claimed that Lal and his four addict sons were involved in drug peddling in the area, with nearly 50 cases registered against them.

Lal’s wife Ranjit Kaur, who died on May 22 in the Amritsar central jail, was also arrested in a drug case three months ago.

His two sons Bakshish Singh, alias Sonu (30) and Paramjit Singh, alias Pumma (24) are undergoing treatment at a drug de-addiction centre in the district for the last one month, said police.

The bodies of five, all of whom were attacked in the neck with sharp-edged weapons, were found in separate rooms of the house.

Four children aged between 1 and 5 who were sleeping with their mothers at the time of the incident, were spared.

“We have rounded up four men from the village and their questioning is underway. Our preliminary probe suggests that the victims may be killed over a drug-related deal,” said a senior police official,.

The police on Thursday had booked Brij Lal’s son Gurjant Singh, and five unidentified persons under Sections 302 (murder), 450 (house trespass), etc of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Nishan Singh, who claimed to have been told by one of the children that her uncle (Gurjant) was accompanying the assailants.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Jagjit Singh Walia said, “Gurjant’s involvement is still not clear and no arrest has been made in the case so far.”