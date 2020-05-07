Tata’s contract to be scrapped if LED lights not repaired by May 15: Ludhiana mayor

With over 50% of the LED streetlights in the city lying non-functional, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu has warned Tata company that its contract will be terminated if the lights were not repaired by May 15.

The mayor gave this warning during a meeting with the company officials at MC’s Zone D office on Wednesday. The meeting was also attended by municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar, chief executive officer (CEO) of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) Sanyam Agarwal and councillors Jai Prakash and Mamta Ashu.

Sandhu told the company officials that residents and councillors were continuously complaining about non-functional streetlights in their respective areas.

“I also conducted a field survey on Tuesday night and found that lights were not functional even outside my camp office and the MC commissioner’s residence, which shows inefficient working of the company. If the company fails to repair the lights by May 15, I will call a special House meeting and pass a resolution to terminate the contract,” the mayor said.

MC TO PURCHASE SANITISERS, GLOVES

Senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra said a meeting of the purchase committee had decided to buy 10,000 gloves and sanitisers for its employees at government-approved rates. Earlier also, the MC had purchased 16,000 gloves for its field employees.

NGO SANJHI SOCH DONATES 10,000 MASKS

NGO Sanjhi Soch, led by its president Poonam Arora, donated 10,000 masks to the MC in the presence of MC commissioner Kanwapreet Kaur Brar at MC’s Zone D office on Wednesday.

In an appreciation letter written to the NGO, Brar said the masks will help the field employees keep themselves safe from coronavirus. The MC has also sought help from the NGO in arranging 6,000 masks for its employees.