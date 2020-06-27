Taxi, auto unions want services in Mumbai to resume

Sections
Updated: Jun 27, 2020 01:26 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed and Swapnil Rawal,

In the first online meeting held by the transport task force, rickshaw and taxi unions demanded for the immediate resumption of services in Mumbai. “We are thinking about how the services can be resumed in the coming days. A decision will be taken after discussions with the CM and the cabinet,” Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab said.

He also said three panels will be formed to put forth the demands of autos, taxis, school and private bus operators before. “In the past three months, several vehicles did not ply on the roads. The main demand of the unions was to exempt them from taxes, increase their insurance period and the tenure of their vehicle loans, etc. Three different committees for auto and taxis, private bus and school bus operators, as well as for trucks, tempos and tanker operators will be formed. The committees will put forward their demands before the government,” the minister added.

A 13-member transport task force, headed by Parab was formed on Tuesday to address the transportation issues in the state and suggest measures on effective operations during amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“There have been huge losses to rickshaw drivers, and many do not have money to survive. We have asked the government to resume all modes of transportation from June 28. The drivers should also be paid ₹10,000 during the entire period of the lockdown.” said Shashank Rao, leader, Mumbai Autorickshawmen’s Union.



The autorickshaw unions also asked the state government to release seized autorickshaws and the cancellation of e-challans during the lockdown period, along with waving the interest of the loans taken by the autorickshaw drivers in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the black-and-yellow taxi drivers’ union in the city asked the state government to increase the number of commuters permitted inside taxis.

“The business of black-and-yellow taxi drivers from office goers and traders is 70%, while passengers from airports and railway stations form just 10% of the business. Under the current scenario, it is very difficult for the drivers to survive. We asked the government to allow office goers to commute by taxis as well as to increase the number of passengers to three and in cases of families to four,” said Al Quadros, leader, Mumbai Taximens’ Union that has more than 25,000 drivers under it.

A senior transport department official said that if more employees are allowed at offices, then the state would have to allow autos and taxis to ply.

“With the trains shut, it would be a burden on the bus services if offices open with more employees. Therefore, the state would have to permit auto-taxi services to resume. The government is still deliberating on these issues. Even if autos and taxis are back on the roads, they will ply with less capacity. The onus of sanitisation and safety should be ensured in a way that it doesn’t burden the auto and taxi drivers financially,” the official said.

