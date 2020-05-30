Sections
Home / Cities / Taxi union stages protest, demands waiver of taxes, permit fees in Ludhiana

Taxi union stages protest, demands waiver of taxes, permit fees in Ludhiana

Members of the taxi union staged a protest on the Jagraon Bridge here on Saturday, demanding waiver of taxes and passes for movement of taxis in the city. They raised slogans against the government...

Updated: May 30, 2020 18:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Members of the taxi union, along with Youth Akali Dal members, protesting on the Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana on Saturday. (GURPEET SINGH/HT)

Members of the taxi union staged a protest on the Jagraon Bridge here on Saturday, demanding waiver of taxes and passes for movement of taxis in the city. They raised slogans against the government and threatened to launch an agitation if their demands were not met.

The All Driver Helpline Union rued that rather than providing support to taxi service owners, the state government is levying taxes and imposing penalties on them.

Union president Jaswant Singh Dhillon said, “The taxi business is at an all-time low as the movement of people is restricted and they are also avoiding taxis at this time for fear of catching the virus. Our demands include waiver of taxes for two years, waiver of passing permit fees, six-month moratorium on payment of bank loans and issuance of passes for movement of taxis.”

Jaideep Singh, a leader of the Punjab Taxi Union, said, “The Delhi government is also helping cab drivers at this time, but the Punjab government is not paying heed to their problems. We will launch an agitation in the coming days if the state government fails to provide relief to taxi service providers.”



Extending support to protesters, Youth Akali Dal (YAD) district president Gurdeep Gosha said, “The Uttarakhand government has provided relief to taxi operators, but the Punjab government is levying taxes and imposing penalties to collect money. How will taxi operators pay bank installments if they are not even able to cater to their daily needs?”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

More rain, winds on the cards in Chandigarh
May 30, 2020 19:14 IST
Ain’t no gate high enough for this jumping jack doggo. Watch
May 30, 2020 19:11 IST
Karnataka adds 141 new Covid-19 cases, state count close to 3000-mark
May 30, 2020 19:10 IST
Lockdown musings from other countries
May 30, 2020 19:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.