Home / Cities / TDR proposal for roads with lesser width driven by vested interests, alleges opposition

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 19:36 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: A political controversy has erupted over a proposal allowing transfer of development rights (TDR) on roads with less than nine metres width. With elected members raising objections, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee postponed the discussion on the proposal to next week.

Municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad had put the proposal before PMC standing committee for approval.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “Following objections to the proposal, the panel has postponed to take a decision on it to next week.”

Rasne said, “The proposal would help to generate more revenue. The first phase will cover selected 323 roads. Six-metre-width roads can use TDR applicable to stretches that are nine meters wide.”



As per the development plan (DP) rules, roads with less than 9 metres width cannot use additional TDR for redevelopment.

Congress leader Aba Bagul criticised the proposal claiming that it is in the interests of certain developers who want to redevelop buildings.

Elected members from various parties raised objections and demanded that the municipal corporation should take a decision after examining all aspects of the proposal.

