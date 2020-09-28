Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Teacher raped by colleague in Palghar

Teacher raped by colleague in Palghar

Milind Bhangre, a 31-year-old teacher of a government school in Gondhe of Palghar, has been arrested by Mokhada police for allegedly raping a 32-year-old colleague after promising...

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 00:04 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Milind Bhangre, a 31-year-old teacher of a government school in Gondhe of Palghar, has been arrested by Mokhada police for allegedly raping a 32-year-old colleague after promising her a transfer to a city ashramshala (government hostel).

The survivor used to commute from Boisar which used to take a lot of time, hence she could not take care of her child and family. She then approached the accused who said he has ‘contacts’ with block education office, which looks after transfers, and assured her that she would be transferred to a city school so as to save commute time, said senior inspector Sanjay Ambhire of Mokhada police station.

Last week, the accused took the survivor to a friend’s house to discuss the transfer issue where he allegedly raped her. He allegedly also took her gold ring and threatened her.

The survivor narrated the ordeal to her husband, following which they approached Mokhada police and a rape case was registered.

The accused was produced before the Jawhar court and has been remanded in police custody. The police are investigating further.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
Sep 27, 2020 22:43 IST
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Sep 27, 2020 22:30 IST
Global coronavirus fatalities cross 1 million
Sep 28, 2020 00:58 IST
Joe Biden has upper hand over Donald Trump in debate expectations game
Sep 27, 2020 23:47 IST

latest news

Political dynamics in Ludhiana set to change as SAD, BJP go separate ways
Sep 28, 2020 00:58 IST
Global coronavirus fatalities cross 1 million
Sep 28, 2020 00:58 IST
8-acre landfill for non-recyclable solid waste coming up at Chandigarh’s Dadumajra
Sep 28, 2020 00:51 IST
Chandigarh administration owes MC ₹10 crore in property tax
Sep 28, 2020 00:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.