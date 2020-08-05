Sections
Teachers’ body protests phone allowance cut with bike rally in Ludhiana

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 20:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindstan Times Ludhiana

The members of Democratic Teachers’ Front shout slogans during their bike rally in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

The members of Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) on Wednesday took out a motorcycle rally from Mullapur to Bharat Nagar Chowk here in protest of the state government’s cut in mobile allowance and others.

The bike rally was also joined by other groups, including computer teachers’ union and SSA/RMSA teachers’ union.

The members gathered in Mullapur and raised slogans against the state government for an hour before marching on their bikes towards Bharat Nagar Chowk through Verka point and Sarabha Nagar.

They alleged that the government first imposed the education cess and now reduced the monthly mobile phone allowance of teachers by up to 50% during the Covid-19 pandemic.



DTF president Hardev Singh Mullapur said, “The newly hired teachers will be provided salary as per the central government pattern, which has forced the teachers to protest on the roads. The state government already has its own policy, then why is the Centre’s pattern being followed for the new recruits?”

He added that for Group A employees of the department, the monthly allowance has been reduced to ₹250, for Group B it is ₹175, while groups C and D are now entitled to ₹150.

