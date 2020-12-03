Teachers on way to Haryana CM’s residence brave water cannons

Chandigarh Police resorted to using water cannons on hundreds of primary teachers, who were on their way to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence on Wednesday.

As thoroughly drenched teachers didn’t move from their spot on the Panchkula-Chandigarh border, some were finally taken to the CM’s residence for a talk.Chandigarh Police said water cannons were used as the teachers tried to cross barricades.

Jitender Kundu, vice-president of association of primary teachers, Rajkiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh, Haryana, said that hundreds of teachers had sought interdistrict transfer and last year, these teachers were given an option to choose their district online.

“On November 15, the Haryana education department had issued an order of interdistrict transfer of 2,544 primary teachers. They were asked to join their new workplace within two days. Many teachers shifted from their places, but on November 27, another order was released by director elementary education, Haryana, wherein he cancelled the previous order,” he added.

“The teachers are told that there has been no transfer and asked to join their previous work station,” Kundu said, adding that the next decision will be taken after April 2021.

Kundu said teachers were left harassed and the union held a meeting with the director elementary education, Haryana, on December 1, wherein he assured some solution by the evening. “But when we didn’t get any response till today morning, we decided to hold a peaceful protest and walked towards the CM’s residence in Chandigarh,” he added. Over 1,500 primary teachers had come to Panchkula on December 1, Kundu said.

As per the Panchkula police, hundreds of primary teachers started a march towards Khattar’s residence around 3pm and were stopped by Chandigarh Police at the border. Water cannons were used around 3.30pm and when the teachers didn’t move by the evening, a representative was taken to the CM’s residence for talks.

Tarun Suhag, state president of the organisation, met the OSD to Haryana CM at his residence. “We have been assured that our demands will be met, else we will sit on protest after two days at Jagadhri,” he said.