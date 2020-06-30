Sections
Home / Cities / Teachers’ salaries: High court wants status report from Delhi govt on money due to north MCD

Teachers’ salaries: High court wants status report from Delhi govt on money due to north MCD

New DelhiThe Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi government’s education and urban development departments to file separate status reports on the amount due or payable...

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 22:06 IST

By Richa Banka,

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi government’s education and urban development departments to file separate status reports on the amount due or payable for the financial year 2020-21, including June 2020, to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation for the payment of salaries to 9,000 teachers working in the civic body’s schools. The court was hearing a plea which it had initiated itself over the non-payment of salaries to the teachers.

The court asked the corporation to release the salaries of teachers for March, if they have received Rs 49.16 crore from the Delhi government for the month of June as stated by its additional standing counsel Avinish Ahlawat.

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the corporation to also file a status report with a tabulated statement indicating the amount required to disburse its share of salaries to teachers in the year 2021, the money released till the quarter ending June 2020 and the unpaid amount.



The court on Friday had criticised the civic body over the non-payment of salaries to 9,000 teachers since March this year. The court, while hearing an appeal by the Akhil Dilli Prathmik Sikshak Sangh, had termed it as “a sorry state of affairs” and equated teachers to Covid-19 warriors as they have been put on Covid duty also.

On Tuesday, Avinish Ahlawat told the court that the Delhi government had sanctioned a sum of Rs 49.17 crore for April to the North DMC as grant-in-aid to disburse salaries to civic body teachers for April 2020, under the Scheme of Primary Education, for the year 2020-21.

Ahlawat said as far as payment for May 2020 is concerned, the finance department has sanctioned Rs.49.17 crore to the North DMC vide an order dated May 1. She said the release order for a sum of Rs 49.16 crore (for June) was issued only on Monday and in all probability, the amount would have been remitted into the civic body’s account.

Appearing for the civic body, senior advocate HS Phoolka said they will have to ascertain if the sum had been received by the corporation. He said the Delhi government had not released the amount for June.

Phoolka said salaries for 9,000 teachers employed by the north corporation was released in February 2020 but for March 2020, only 5,400 teachers on Covid-19 duties had been paid because of paucity of funds

He said salaries of the remaining 3,600 teachers had not been released for March 2020 and no salary had been paid to any teacher for three months, from April 2020 till June 2020.

Following this, the court said if the sum of Rs.49.16 crore for June has been received, then the unpaid salaries of the teachers for the month of March 2020 should be released “forthwith”.

The Delhi government did not respond to queries for a comment.

The matter would be now heard on July 9.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

76-year-old falls into duct from sixth-floor, does
Jun 30, 2020 22:44 IST
FCC designates China’s Huawei, ZTE as national security threats
Jun 30, 2020 22:44 IST
Jama Masjid to reopen from July 4
Jun 30, 2020 22:44 IST
6 injured after car crashes into tree in Ludhiana
Jun 30, 2020 22:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.