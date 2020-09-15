Teachers step in to provide better facilities to students at government school in Haryana village

The initiative of these teachers had also grabbed the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised them for spending their salary to provide better facilities and quality education to the students. (HT Photo)

Six teachers and the sarpanch of Sisoli village in Haryana’s Kaithal district have been working together and spending from their pocket to provide additional facilities to 194 students free of cost at the government primary school.

These additional facilities include smart classroom, paintings on walls, green campus, clean toilets, rain water harvesting system, hygienic kitchen, open mathematics laboratory, uninterrupted power backup and regular parent-teacher meetings among others.

The teachers say the aim was to provide these facilities that are usually available at private schools.

The initiative of these teachers had also grabbed the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised them for spending their salary to provide better facilities and quality education to the students.

In a tweet, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also thanked these teachers for taking such a big initiative.

One of the teachers, Rishipal Nain, said in 2016, the government primary school at Sisoli village began classes with about 130 students and only two teachers. “A year later, four more teachers were deputed following the request of villagers. It was then that our team of six dedicated teachers began the facelift of this school to provide additional facilities to students by spending from our own pocket,” he said.

Rakesh Kumar, a mathematics teacher, said after the facelift of this school, there was also a major change in the thinking that private schools are better than the government schools. “In the last three years, the strength of students has increased to 194, including 54 girls, after over 30 children earlier studying at private schools took admission in our school,” he said.

“In the last two years four students from our school got admission in the Navodaya Vidyalaya since we also provide free coaching to those interested in competitive examination. For this, the school remains open on Sunday,” said another teacher Rajesh.

Also, these teachers have hired an educated girl in the village to provide basic training to children a year before they take admission in Class 1 at the school. “At government schools, the children directly get admission in Class 1 and many of them are not prepared to attend the classes. We started a nursery class by hiring an educated girl of the village at Rs 3,000 per month so that she could provide basic training to them a year before they get admission in the school,” said a teacher Manoj Kumar.

Besides quality education, these teachers also organise several other activities like painting and dance competitions, GK quiz, sports meet and stage performances etc.

Sarpanch Krishan Kumar said the teachers also play the role of a peon, sweeper and grander in the school whenever needed. “These teachers do not hesitate to cook mid-day meals for students if the cook is on leave and they provide free uniform, shoes and books to students who come from general category but belong to poor families,” he added.

The teachers have a dress code—a pink shirt and black trouser—and they come to school on a bicycle. Since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, they have been taking online classes and even go to the homes of students to check their homework.