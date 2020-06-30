Teaching suspended at Panjab University, affiliated colleges till July 31

Panjab University on Tuesday decided to suspend teaching at the varsity and its affiliated colleges till July 31.

Teaching at six constituent colleges will also remain suspended. Earlier, teaching had been suspended till June 30.

PU registrar Karamjeet Singh said, “The decision was taken in view of the guidelines issued by ministry of home affairs for Unlock 2.0.”

According to an order issued by the university, the chairperson of a department may call a faculty member when they require and only one-third of the non-teaching staff of the university can attend office.

Also, in teaching departments, where number of non-teaching employees is five or less, the chairperson may call more than 33% of the staff for duty depending on requirement.

“No employee will be allowed to leave headquarter without permission, as services of any employee from teaching as well as non-teaching staff may be required during this period,” the registrar said.

Teachers directed to continue work from home

Teachers of the university have been directed to continue work from home.

PU senator Rajat Sandhir, who had earlier written to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar asking for teachers to be allowed work from home, said, “Teachers have been working and doing their research from home during lockdown. It is a viable option as it will prevent unnecessary movement of people.”

Moreover, all employees have been directed to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the university on Sunday.

The principals of colleges have been directed to call employees on need basis as per requirement.