Team inspects damaged bungalows of MLCs, assures repair

PATNA

A team of officials of the building construction department (BCD) led by its executive engineer carried out inspection of official residence of MLC Prem Chandra Mishra and others on Sunday to assess the scale of repair the premises required.

Failing to draw the government’s attention towards faulty and poor construction of the MLCs’ bungalows, which developed cracks and seepages within months of construction, Mishra had written to BCD principal secretary Chanchal Kumar to ensure immediate repair and sought a high-level inquiry into the construction.

“The BCD team visited my bungalow and gave with an assurance to get it repaired soon,” said Mishra.

“Not only the MLC ’ bungalows, all recent constructions done by the BCD like Bihar Museum, Police Building and annexe building of the state legislature have been facing cracks and seepages,” claimed Mishra.

Alleging compromise in quality of construction, Mishra had raised a question in the state Legislative Council during the monsoon session last year (in July 2019). “The entrances are secured with thin fibre sheets, which could be broke open easily,” Mishra had alleged.

BCD minister Ashok Choudhary, along with Mishra and officials, had inspected the premises in August last year and assured to fix iron grills at the entry points by September-October. “That could, however, not be complied with as yet,” claimed the Congress legislator.

In November last year, Mishra had returned the key to BCD principal secretary Chanchal Kumar saying the cracks were not repaired and taps in bathrooms and kitchen ran dry due to faulty supply network. In January this year, Mishra received the key and entered the bungalows after the BCD officials assured that water supply has been restored and cracks were maintained.

According to Mishra, he urged BCD minister Choudhary again for repair work as he was facing umpteen problems due to sub-standard quality of construction in January this year. However, the minister told him that the BCD had transferred the possession of the premises to the Legislative Council and the Council secretariat should look into it.

Mishra again raised the issue in the Council during the last Budget session, which was curtailed abruptly due to Covid outbreak, but his question was not taken up, nor had the government supplied any written answer to it. “Problems of construction were not limited to my house only. All the bungalows of MLCs are facing similar issues, which should be attended to by the government,” said Mishra.

Minister Choudhary and principal secretary Chanchal Kumar could not be reached out for their comments despite repeated tries could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.