Team led by dean of GADVASU’s animal biotechnology college gets patent for invention on bovine rotavirus diagnosis

The research work was initiated at Indian Veterinary Research Institute, UP, to come up with effective diagnostics against rotavirus infection in bovines

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 22:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A team of investigators at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), led by Yashpal Singh Malik, has been granted a patent by the Indian government for an invention on bovine rotavirus diagnosis.

Malik is currently serving as dean, College of Animal Biotechnology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana.

The research work was initiated at Indian Veterinary Research Institute, UP, to come up with effective diagnostics against rotavirus infection in bovines. The team has identified certain synthetic multiple antigenic peptides that can be used to detect the rotavirus infection that causes diarrhoea in newborn and young calves. It is an economically significant disease and has been reported worldwide. Timely diagnosis of this infectious disease can help prevent it and save farmers from further economic losses.

GADVASU vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh congratulated Malik for his contribution to the research work.

