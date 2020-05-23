Team of 64 at AIIMS separates conjoined twins in 24-hour surgery

New Delhi: Doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences separated a pair of twins joined at the hips in a surgery lasting a little over 24-hours. Sixty-four healthcare workers came together to pull off the surgery, which started at 8:30am on Friday and ended at 9am on Saturday, according to the hospital.

The 2-year-old girls had fused spinal bones, spinal cord, and intestines. Along with that they also had abnormalities of the heart and major blood vessels.

The twins also did not have enough skin to cover the area of separation, according to the AIIMS officials. Doctors from paediatric surgery, cardio-thoracic and vascular surgery, anaesthesiology and plastic surgery were involved.

After a successful separation, the twins have been kept under close monitoring by the doctors.

The director of the institute Dr Randeep Guleria gave a go-ahead for the surgery even as routine surgeries and consultations at the hospital remain on a hold to prevent spread of Covid-19.

Several twins have consulted doctors at the hospitals, since AIIMS came to limelight for separating the Odisha-twins conjoined at their head almost three years ago. Jagga and Balia were the first pair of craniopagus twins, or twins conjoined at the head, to have survived a separation surgery in India. Their skull and parts of their brain was fused and shared a circulatory system. Theirs was a two-step surgery – first one lasting 25-hours and second lasting 16-hours.