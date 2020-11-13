Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Techie robbed of bike in Ludhiana

Techie robbed of bike in Ludhiana

Three miscreants flashed a sharp-edged weapon and threatened to kill him

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 21:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Representative image/ Shutterstock

An engineer of a telecom company was robbed of his motorcycle and bag containing tools by motorcycle-borne miscreant at Sector 32, near Chandigarh Road, on Friday.

The victim, Avishesh Kumar, 28, a resident of Dhuri Lines, said he was in Sector 32 for work and was waiting for his colleague when three miscreants on a motorcycle turned up there. They flashed a sharp-edged weapon and threatened him to kill him, the complainant said.

Then, they drove away with his motorcycle and bag of tools. After the miscreants left, he informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case has been registered under Section 379-B of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the accused, the ASI said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 8 killed in Pak firing
Nov 13, 2020 19:43 IST
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
Nov 13, 2020 18:32 IST
41 trains cancelled, 11 short-terminated over farmers’ protest in Punjab
Nov 13, 2020 21:57 IST
PM Modi likely to spend Diwali with soldiers at Western border
Nov 13, 2020 19:33 IST

latest news

Was bullied and targeted because of my race: Azeem Rafiq
Nov 13, 2020 22:01 IST
41 trains cancelled, 11 short-terminated over farmers’ protest in Punjab
Nov 13, 2020 21:57 IST
Himachal logs 11 Covid deaths, 825 new infections
Nov 13, 2020 21:54 IST
Finance Ministry seeks suggestions for annual budget 2021-22 on MyGov portal from Nov 15
Nov 13, 2020 21:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.