Sections
Home / Cities / Teen among three commit suicide in Mohali, Panchkula

Teen among three commit suicide in Mohali, Panchkula

Three suicides were reported in the tricity on Wednesday, the police said.In the first case, a 16-year-old boy of Dashmesh Nagar in Nayagoan committed suicide at his residence...

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 02:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Three suicides were reported in the tricity on Wednesday, the police said.

In the first case, a 16-year-old boy of Dashmesh Nagar in Nayagoan committed suicide at his residence on Wednesday by hanging himself from the ceiling fan. The boy was a student of Class 11 in a private school of Chandigarh.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gursher Singh said, as per parents, the boy had been upset since learning about Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide on June 14. “He was a die heart fan of Rajput. He committed suicide when parents were not home.”

The parents have, however, said no to any investigation, the DSP added.



Meanwhile, a 28-year-old woman living in Lohgarh of Zirakpur was found hanging at her rented accommodation on Wednesday.

Station house officer Gurwant Singh said, “We got information that a foul smell was emanating from a room in Lohgarh. When we reached, we found a woman hanging from the ceiling fan on Tuesday afternoon.”

No suicide note was found, the police said. The woman was divorced and was working in a private firm in Sector 34. The victim is survived by a baby girl, who lives with her grandmother nearby in Zirakpur, said the SHO.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of civil hospital. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

KALKA YOUTH FOUND HANGING

A 20-year-old resident of Kalka was found hanging at his house, the police said on Wednesday. The victim’s brother told the police that on Tuesday night, just after 25 minutes of his brother going to his room to sleep after dinner, he found him hanging from the ceiling. Police said they did not find any suicide note in the room. The deceased is survived by his mother and brother. The family told the police that the victim had sustained burn injuries in an accident last year and had slipped into depression. Police have initiated inquest proceedings.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh health department decides to change nomenclature for nurses
Jun 18, 2020 02:14 IST
Teen among three commit suicide in Mohali, Panchkula
Jun 18, 2020 02:05 IST
Chandigarh schools not keen on hosting entrance exams
Jun 18, 2020 01:32 IST
Chandigarh goes slow on Covid-19 testing even as cases reported from new areas
Jun 18, 2020 01:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.