Teen among three commit suicide in Mohali, Panchkula

Three suicides were reported in the tricity on Wednesday, the police said.

In the first case, a 16-year-old boy of Dashmesh Nagar in Nayagoan committed suicide at his residence on Wednesday by hanging himself from the ceiling fan. The boy was a student of Class 11 in a private school of Chandigarh.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gursher Singh said, as per parents, the boy had been upset since learning about Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide on June 14. “He was a die heart fan of Rajput. He committed suicide when parents were not home.”

The parents have, however, said no to any investigation, the DSP added.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old woman living in Lohgarh of Zirakpur was found hanging at her rented accommodation on Wednesday.

Station house officer Gurwant Singh said, “We got information that a foul smell was emanating from a room in Lohgarh. When we reached, we found a woman hanging from the ceiling fan on Tuesday afternoon.”

No suicide note was found, the police said. The woman was divorced and was working in a private firm in Sector 34. The victim is survived by a baby girl, who lives with her grandmother nearby in Zirakpur, said the SHO.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of civil hospital. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

KALKA YOUTH FOUND HANGING

A 20-year-old resident of Kalka was found hanging at his house, the police said on Wednesday. The victim’s brother told the police that on Tuesday night, just after 25 minutes of his brother going to his room to sleep after dinner, he found him hanging from the ceiling. Police said they did not find any suicide note in the room. The deceased is survived by his mother and brother. The family told the police that the victim had sustained burn injuries in an accident last year and had slipped into depression. Police have initiated inquest proceedings.