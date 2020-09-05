Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Teen held for raping minor in Bhayandar

Teen held for raping minor in Bhayandar

Navghar police has arrested a 19-year-old for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Bhayandar. The police have also arrested his accomplice.The parents of the minor approached...

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 00:51 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Navghar police has arrested a 19-year-old for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Bhayandar. The police have also arrested his accomplice.

The parents of the minor approached Navghar police earlier this week after the minor was found to be pregnant and narrated the ordeal to her mother. She named the accused in her statement to the police while the medical report confirmed rape.

Navghar police said the sexual assault took place in a car in June while the accused’s accomplice kept a watch outside. The vehicle has been seized.

The accused has been arrested for rape under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.



Both the accused have been remanded in police custody till September 11 by Thane court.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda to be produced in court today
Sep 05, 2020 00:01 IST
Would never go to court against Barca: Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
Sep 04, 2020 22:21 IST
How SC judgment has led to more measures against Prashant Bhushan
Sep 04, 2020 22:29 IST
Biden says he will meet Dalai Lama, sanction China over Tibet
Sep 04, 2020 22:22 IST

latest news

HC asks Punjab to submit details of FIRs against all police officers
Sep 05, 2020 01:10 IST
Constable grievously hurt in Ludhiana mob attack
Sep 05, 2020 01:09 IST
Patiala senior deputy mayor files theft case against wife
Sep 05, 2020 01:08 IST
Centre flags dropout, transition rates in govt schools; Punjab told to work for improvement
Sep 05, 2020 01:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.