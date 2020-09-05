Teen held for raping minor in Bhayandar

Navghar police has arrested a 19-year-old for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Bhayandar. The police have also arrested his accomplice.

The parents of the minor approached Navghar police earlier this week after the minor was found to be pregnant and narrated the ordeal to her mother. She named the accused in her statement to the police while the medical report confirmed rape.

Navghar police said the sexual assault took place in a car in June while the accused’s accomplice kept a watch outside. The vehicle has been seized.

The accused has been arrested for rape under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

Both the accused have been remanded in police custody till September 11 by Thane court.