Teen, his mother held for kidnapping minor girl

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 17:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The girl has been rescued from the house of the accused’s relatives. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 19-year-old boy and his mother were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl from her house after thrashing her family members in Tajpur village.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek, 19, a factory worker, and his mother Manisha, 47.

The girl’s mother, who is the complainant in the case, said that Abhishek had been stalking her daughter for a long time. On Wednesday night, the accused, along with at least six accomplices, barged into their house and attacked the family with sharp-edged weapons and sticks and took away her daughter.

His accomplices, including his sister, are yet to be arrested.

However, the police have successfully rescued the girl from the house of Abhishek’s relatives.

Assistant sub-inspector Palwinderpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said the case has been registered under Sections of 365 (kidnapping), 452 (house trespassing), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code at Jamalpur police station. He added that efforts are on to nab the rest of the accused.

