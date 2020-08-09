Teen jumps off first floor to escape Covid care centre

A 19-year-old girl tried to escape from the Covid Care Centre of Mother and Child Hospital by jumping off the first floor of the building on Friday, following which senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Amarjeet Kaur sought a report from doctors at the centre.

As per information, the girl did not suffer much injury as she fell into the lawn. She was counseled and taken back into the Covid Care Centre, Dr Hitender Kaur, the in-charge of the facility said.

She had been brought to the centre on August 5, however, she had been upset ever since and had been asking her parents to take her elsewhere. Later, her patients took their daughter to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H) for treatment, as per officials.