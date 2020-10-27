Sections
Teen killed as car falls off bridge on Airport Road in Mohali

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:34 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 19-year-old youth was killed while his two friends sustained injuries after their speeding car fell off a bridge on Airport Road near TDI City in Mohali past midnight on Monday.

The accident took place after the driver lost control of the Swift Dzire on slamming the brakes to avoid collision with stray cattle, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Deshraj Kumar, who was staying as a paying guest in Balongi.

He along with Pradeep and Deepak, also of Balongi, was going towards Mohali from Sunny Enclave side around 12:30am when the mishap took place, said inspector Amardeep Singh, station house officer, Balongi. The car hit the bridge railings before falling 15 feet down into the ditch.



Pradeep, who was behind the wheel, is undergoing treatment at the PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Deepak, who was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, said he was sitting on the rear seat while Deshraj was sitting next to Pradeep.

Deshraj’s body was handed over to his family after postmortem. Police have initiated inquest proceedings.

