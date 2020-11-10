Teenager beaten to death by five persons for asking them to stand away from his father’s bus in Delhi

New Delhi:

A 17-year-old boy was beaten to death, allegedly by five persons, including two minors, after he asked them to stand away from his father’s newly bought mini-tourist bus in outer Delhi’s Bakhtawarpur near Alipur on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

All the five alleged attackers were apprehended by the evening and were being questioned. They were not officially arrested or apprehended till the time of filing this report.

At least two of them were below the age of 18 years, the police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Jitendra Kumar Meena, who is looking after the charge of DCP (outer-north) in his absence, said that around a week ago, the teenager, Karan Pal, and the five persons had an altercation after he asked them to stand away from his father’s tourist bus.

“The five persons are students of a private coaching institute, which is near the workplace of the teenager’s father. The bus was parked after washing. The students were standing near it with their female classmate. The teenager asked them to stand away from the bus. It led to an altercation between them. However, locals intervened and the five persons left the place,” said additional DCP Meena.

On Tuesday around 2 pm, the teenager was walking towards his father’s workplace when the five persons allegedly cornered him and rained kicks and punched on him. The teenager fell unconscious. By the time his father and brother could come to his rescue after being informed about the fight by a local person, the alleged attackers had fled, said the officer.

The teenager was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case of murder was registered and investigation was taken up. The investigating team collected information about the suspects through local enquiry. Investigators learnt that the suspects were students of a local coaching centre and their altercation with the teenager a week ago.

“We identified the suspects and apprehended them from their respective homes in outer Delhi. They are being questioned to ascertain the exact sequence of the events leading to the fight and the teenager’s murder,” said an investigator, who did not want to be named.

There were rumours that the teenager had seen the five persons allegedly harassing a girl and had protested against it on the day of the altercation. The five persons had threatened him with dire consequences.

Additional DCP Meena, however, denied it, saying that the girl was a student of the coaching centre and she was known to the five persons. “We also heard about the harassment issue. But we enquired about it and found that nothing such had happened. There is no such complaint as well from any girl,” added Meena.