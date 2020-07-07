Sections
Home / Cities / Teenager rapes 12-year-old neighbour in Greater Noida

Teenager rapes 12-year-old neighbour in Greater Noida

A 12-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a 14-year-old boy on July 4 in an area under the Ecotech 1 police jurisdiction. The boy, who is lives in the same neighbourhood, had...

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 00:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 12-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a 14-year-old boy on July 4 in an area under the Ecotech 1 police jurisdiction. The boy, who is lives in the same neighbourhood, had sexually assaulted the girl when she was on her ways to the woods to relieve herself, the police said.

The police detained the 14-year-old suspect on Monday based on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother.

In the complaint, the girl’s mother said the boy— who is a class 7 student—sexually assaulted the girl before fleeing and leaving her alone in the alone. Police officers said that the girl’s mother had been out of town at the time of the incident and the girl, who studies in class 5, waited for her to return before informing the family about the assault.

Based on the complaint of the mother, a case was registered at the Ecotech 1 police station under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



“The girl was raped by her 14-year-old neighbour. She was sent for a medical examination on July 4th itself and the report has confirmed rape. The boy was detained on Monday,” Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police, women and child safety, said.

The police said the boy will be produced before a judicial magistrate. However, as many as 13 children at the Gautam Budh Nagar juvenile home testing positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on July 2, members of the Juvenile Justice Board(JJB) sent the boy for a Covid-19 test first. “To avoid any further transmission of the infection, the boy was first tested for Covid-19 at the district hospital. His report came back negative after which he was sent in remand custody to the juvenile home,” Aneet Baghel, a JJB member, said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

4,457 beds in government medical colleges across Maharashtra
Jul 07, 2020 00:45 IST
Custody case: Child chooses mother in open court
Jul 07, 2020 00:25 IST
Punjab and Haryana HC refuses to stay dental students’ exam
Jul 07, 2020 00:24 IST
Charge sheet accuses ex-cop of plotting with Pak officials
Jul 07, 2020 00:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.