Sections
Home / Cities / Teens bludgeon 16-year-old friend to death with bricks in Ludhiana, held

Teens bludgeon 16-year-old friend to death with bricks in Ludhiana, held

After murdering the victim, accused made a call to his father using his mobile phone, demanding Rs 50,000 as ransom, say police.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 22:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Though police tracked down the accused with the mobile phone location, Preet had been killed by then. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two 18-year-old boys were arrested for kidnapping their 16-year-old friend and bludgeoning him to death with bricks in Husainpura village, Salem Tabri, on Tuesday.

After murdering the victim, Preet of Jassiyan village, the accused duo made a call to his father using his mobile phone and demanded Rs 50,000 as ransom.

The Salem Tabri police traced the call after being sounded by the victim’s father and arrested the accused, Vijay Kumar and his unidentified accomplice.

“Dashrath Lal, a hosiery worker, had approached the police on Monday after his son Preet did not return home. Preet had left home after a phone call, saying he will return in a few minutes, but never came back,” said Gurbinder Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North).



On Tuesday afternoon, Dashrath received a call from Preet’s mobile phone, with the caller claiming that the boy was in his custody, and demanded Rs 50,000 to release him. However, on tracking down the accused using the mobile phone location, police realised Preet had been killed.

Police are questioning the accused to establish the reason behind the murder. They have not ruled out the involvement of more people in the crime.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the two accused.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Despite SEBI ban, builders continue to offer assured returns scheme in Mohali
Jul 07, 2020 23:39 IST
Maoists release Chhattisgarh cop’s parents in a day after pressure from villagers
Jul 07, 2020 23:38 IST
Two WR staff die after being hit by train
Jul 07, 2020 23:38 IST
Man who lost both parents to Covid donates plasma on his 54th birthday as a tribute to them
Jul 07, 2020 23:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.