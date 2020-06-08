Tejashwi Yadav asks Bihar CM to stop doing ‘headline management’ and focus on ‘corona management’

Sections
Updated: Jun 08, 2020 10:12 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

File photo: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav . (HTphoto)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over coronavirus management in the state and asked him to stop doing “headline management”.

“Why is Chief Minister silent on improving/expanding healthcare infrastructure? We asked many times to inform about the status of ventilators, ICU beds and expansion of testing centres but you did not answer. Is this not your failure? Stop doing headline management and do corona management,” tweeted Yadav (translated from Hindi).

Yadav had said that the double engine government has tortured poor people and the state government is only focused towards satisfying its hunger for power.



