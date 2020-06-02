Televised classes: 90% teachers found present during checking in Ludhiana

The state education department had tied up with Doordarshan and DTH channels to telecast lectures for students of primary classes from 9am to 11am. (Representational image) (HT FILE)

Deputy district education officer (elementary) Kuldeep Singh conducted a random checking through video calls on Monday to find out if primary school teachers were attending television lectures or not.

Last month, the state education department had tied up with Doordarshan and DTH channels to telecast lectures for students of primary classes from 9am to 11am. Along with students, teachers were also asked to attend the lectures so that they could clear any queries that students had.

The deputy DEO’s team called 10 teachers and found that only one of them was not attending the class. On enquiry, the teacher told the officials that she was unable to attend the class today as there was a power cut in her area.

Singh said, “Our team will call teachers everyday to confirm if the topics covered that day have been taught to students. If teachers go through the lectures on television everyday, only then will they be able to resolve the issues faced by their students. We are receiving feedback from students that they enjoy attending online classes and many of them have sent pictures while attending classes too.”