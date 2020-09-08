Temple land ‘grab’: Expose culprits hiding within civic bodies, demands J&K Congress

The Congress on Tuesday urged religious, social and trade organisations to come forward for saving the land of Panchvaktra Temple and demanding a high-level probe into its illegal grabbing.

The administration had allegedly attempted to “usurp” the temple land to raise a ₹35-crore multilevel mechanised car parking and a commercial complex at the site.

In a statement issued here, senior Congress leaders said neither the title of the land has been clearly restored to the temple nor has the proposed shopping complex project been shelved.

“The culprits behind the entire illegal and clandestine exercise have not been identified. Till all these issues are addressed, the struggle shall continue till those hiding behind the MC, Jammu Development Authority (JDA) and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) are exposed,” they said.

Referring to the recent communications and blame-game between municipal commissioner Avny Lavasa, JDA vice-chairperson Babila Rakwal and Jammu DC Sushma Chauhan, the Congress leaders said, “They strengthened the belief that there was a conspiracy to usurp the prime land of the historic temple in an illegal manner which got exposed and the same has been stopped, but not shelved completely. There is apprehension that the mode shall be changed for the exercise for which all those concerned must unite and come forward.”

They asked the stakeholders to save the interests of the devotees and the historic temple. The signatories included Dharampal Sharma, Madan Lal Sharma, Raman Bhalla, Mula Ram, Ravinder Sharma, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Kanta Bhan and many others.

Amid public outrage, L-G Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the ancient temple and offered prayers there. The administration has now claimed that the tender for parking lot has been withdrawn.