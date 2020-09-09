Temples in Himachal to open on September 10, only 500 pilgrims to be allowed daily

Temples in Himachal Pradesh will open on Thursday after remaining shut for almost five months due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

As per the guidelines, only 500 pilgrims will be allowed to pay obeisance daily at the shrines.

The temple doors were shut for general public on March 17.

On Tuesday, Una deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar had issued detailed guidelines for regulating the movement of pilgrims and other activities at the Chintpurni Temple premises. Similar SoP’s have been issued for Naina Devi Temple in Bilaspur, Baba Balak Nath temple in Hamirpur and other major shrines of the state.

Most of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are in line with those issued by the language, art and culture department, except for a few for which the concerned deputy commissioners have been authorised.

As per the guidelines, only 500 pilgrims (asymptomatic and after proper medical screening) will be allowed in the shrines daily. It is compulsory for all pilgrims to download the Aarogya Setu App. The symptomatic pilgrims will be isolated in the hospital and discharged only after they test negative for Covid-19.

In case of Chintapurni shrine, the devotees will report at the Chintpurni Sadan from where they will be sent in groups through the two main gates in a staggered manner by strictly following the protocol.

Pilgrims coming from outside the state are required to have valid booking for durations not less than two nights, either at a single location or multiple locations along with a Covid-19 negative report, RT-PCR, TrueNat or CB NAAT test, not older than 96 hours from an ICMR approved laboratory.

Any person who has fully recovered from the infection and possesses a negative report will also be allowed to pay obeisance at the temple.

Rules for priests

The priests will not offer ‘Prashad’, tie ‘Moli’ (sacred thread) or perform any puja for individuals or groups. ‘Kanya Pujan’ will remain strictly prohibited. Only two priests will sit in the sanctum sanctorum at a time. ‘Mundan Sanskar’ (haircut ceremony) will not be done in the temple premises. The administration has marked the Chintpurni Sadan for the ritual.

Money matters

Six people will be allowed at a time to count cash offerings of the temple. They will maintain social distancing and wear gloves while counting the cash. All offerings will be sanitised before and after counting.