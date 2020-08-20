Sections
Ten lose battle to Covid-19, 398 others test positive in Ludhiana

The city currently has 2,285 active cases; 5,118 patients have recovered so far

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 22:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Health workers carrying out sampling at a micro containment zone in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

As many as 398 people tested positive for Covid-19 while 10 people lost their lives to the virus in Ludhiana on Thursday.

The city’s death toll currently stands at 280 while the infection tally has reached 7,686. The active case tally stands at 2,285, with 5,118 patients recovering so far.

Out of the 280 Covid fatalities reported in the district till date, 192 were reported in the month of August alone.

Thursday’s fatalities include a 71-year-old woman from Shibpuri, a 62-year-old man from Abdullahpur Basti, a 60-year-old man from Kabir Nagar, a 59-year-old man from Preet Nagar, a 57-year-old man from Rishi Nagar, a 55-year-old man from Tajpur Road, a 54-year-old man from Shastri Nagar, a 42-year-old man from Azad Nagar, a 36-year-old man from New Kuldip Nagar, and a 21-year-old man from Samrala Road.



Among those who were tested were 107 patients with influenza-like illness (ILI), 97 contacts of already positive patients, 67 patients referred from OPD, five police personnel, 11 health-care workers, five domestic travelers, an undertrial and 10 pregnant women.

AYALI INTERACTS ON FACEBOOK

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, who had tested positive on August 11, interacted with his followers via Facebook and shared his medical condition. He said he was following the doctor’s advise and staying positive. He also advised residents not to panic in case they find themselves suffering from the virus. The Dakha MLA also urged residents to wear mask, maintain social distance and wash hands regularly to keep the virus at bay.

