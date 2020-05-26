Ten more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, tally climbs to 233

Ten more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the state’s tally to 233.

Eight cases were reported in Hamirpur and one each in Una and Shimla.

With this, the active cases in the state are now 161, said Nipun Jindal, special secretary (health).

Hamirpur deputy commissioner Harikesh Meena said the eight new patients had travelled from Thane in Mumbai and other places. They were under institutional quarantine.

One case was reported from Una. The patient returned from Delhi on May 19 and was under institutional quarantine. In Shimla district, a man from Rohru sub-division has tested positive for the virus. He had returned from Pune on May 19 and was under institutional quarantine.

Himachal has witnessed a spurt in Covid-19 cases after May 4 with 193 people testing positive for the virus. As many as 141 cases have been reported over the week.

So far, a total of 233 cases have been reported including five fatalities. Three men and two women are among the dead.

Hamirpur was the worst-hit district with 71 cases followed by Kangra with 59 cases. Thirty-one have been reported in Una, 20 in Solan, 18 in Chamba, 11 each in Mandi and Bilaspur, seven in Shimla, four in Sirmaur, and one in Kullu.

As many as 63 people have recovered.

COVID PATIENT CREMATED AMID PROTEST BY VILLAGERS

A 62-year-old woman, who died due to Covid-19 at Lal Bahadur Shashtri Government Medical College (LBSGMC), Nerchowk on Monday, was cremated by the villagers on Tuesday.

The district authorities have marked a cremation ground on the banks of Suketi rivulet at Kansa in Dadaur ward of Nerchowk Municipal Council. However, when the deceased’s body was being taken for cremation, over 100 villagers led by the local councillor began protesting.

Protestors even blocked the path to the cremation ground with boulders. They demanded that there was a cremation ground at the deceased’s native village Ratti and she should be cremated there.

As the protest escalated, Balh SDM Ashish Sharma and Mandi DSP Anil Patial rushed to the spot and tried to convince the villagers.

Later, the cremation took place amid heavy security. Police had to deploy quick-reaction teams to avert any untoward incidents as villagers were unrelenting.