Home / Cities / Tenant among three held for NRI couple’s murder in Phagwara

Canada-based Kirpal Singh and his wife Davinder Kaur, both in their 70s, were found dead at their house in Onkar Nagar on Saturday night.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 19:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Phagwara

The Kapurthala police have cracked the NRI couple murder case and arrested three persons, including their tenant, here on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh said the accused tenant, Jagdev Singh, along with his two friends brutally murdered the couple with sharp-edged weapons and later fled from the spot.

The SSP said Suraj Kumar of Friends Colony and his friend Ranjeet Singh from Haryana helped Jagdev to execute the couple before looting ₹12,000, two gold bangles and mobile phones.



Suraj has been arrested from Phagwara, while Jagdev and Ranjeet were nabbed from Haryana. A police team is bringing them back, the SSP said adding, “Motive of the crime will be ascertained after interrogating the accused.”

A case under Section 302 (murder) has been registered against the trio.

