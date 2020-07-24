Sections
Tenders floated for all weather swimming pool in Ludhian: Punjab cabinet minister

Ashu was reviewing the projects being taken up under the Smart City Mission

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Reviewing the projects being taken up under the Smart City Mission at the MC’s Zone D office on Friday, Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said tenders worth Rs 5.79 crore for the all weather swimming pool project near Rakh Bagh have been issued and the work is expected to start shortly.

The building of the swimming pool, which was established around two decades back, was lying in shambles.

The meeting was also attended by mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner, Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal, MC Additional Commissioner-cum-CEO Ludhiana Smart City Ltd, Sanyam Aggarwal, besides several others.

He said that all existing sports facilities would also be renovated and improved under the Smart City Mission. These include a new athletics synthetic track at Guru Nanak Stadium, development of basketball court and badminton courts at Shastri Hall and a table tennis stadium, Ashu said.



