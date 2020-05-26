Tension over Gutka Sahib thrown inside gurdwara with a letter inserted in it

Sections
The letter allegedly mentioned that police had failed to arrest ‘killers’ of a 25-year-old woman, who had died in the village in 2018

Updated: May 26, 2020 23:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Tension gripped Bhanohar Punjab village of Mullanpur after an unidentified man threw a Gutka Sahib with a letter inserted in it inside a gurdwara. The letter allegedly mentioned that police had failed to arrest ‘killers’ of a 25-year-old woman, who had died in the village in 2018.

The gurdwara committee found the letter on May 23, but informed the police about it on Tuesday.

Inspector Prem Singh, SHO, Mullanpur Dakha police station, said the letter referred to a woman, who had allegedly committed suicide in 2018.

He added, “According to police record, the woman had consumed poison and the police had conducted inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC in February 2018. The woman was a divorcee and was living with her maternal uncles in the village. The letter, written in Punjabi, however, says that police had failed to trace her killers. it says that “Kudi maari hai, par usde katil nahi fadey (the woman was killed, but police have not arrested the killers).



The SHO added no one has been captured in the CCTVs installed in the gurdwara while throwing the Gutka Sahib. The police suspect some local-level politics behind the incident.

