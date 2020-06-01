Sections
Home / Cities / Tent house owner booked for kidnapping, raping 14-year-old Ludhiana girl

Tent house owner booked for kidnapping, raping 14-year-old Ludhiana girl

Forcibly took her away in his car while she was returning home from the market in Narangwal village

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 02:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The accused took her to an isolated place, where he raped her and then dropped her home. (HT Photo)

A tent house owner was booked for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl in Narangwal village on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Lucky of Dehlon.

The victim, a Class-7 student and resident of Narangwal village, told the police that she was returning home after buying vegetables on May 28. Meanwhile, Lucky turned up there in a car and pushed her inside the vehicle.

He took her to an isolated place, where he raped her and threatened her to stay mum. He then dropped her home.



The victim narrated the matter to her mother, who took her to the police.

Sub-inspector Manjit Kaur, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against the accused.

A hunt is on to arrest him.

