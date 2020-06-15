Sections
Home / Cities / Tent house owner was strangled to death, finds autopsy report

Tent house owner was strangled to death, finds autopsy report

Gurugram: Four days after a 51-year-old tent house owner was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his shop in Arjun Nagar, the police on Sunday registered a case of murder...

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 23:41 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram:

Four days after a 51-year-old tent house owner was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his shop in Arjun Nagar, the police on Sunday registered a case of murder after his autopsy revealed that he had died of ‘asphyxia’ and was strangled to death.

The accused persons are yet to be identified, the police said, adding that a probe has been initiated in the case.

According to the police, the victim, Rajiv Manchanda, was taken to the civil hospital on June 10 at 5.30pm by his relatives after he was found unconscious at his shop. He was declared dead on arrival and the police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of code of criminal procedure.



In their statement to the police, his family had said that he was undergoing treatment for a liver ailment and he had fallen ill due to complications related to the same. Later, the post-mortem of body was conducted, whose report was awaited.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “According to the post-mortem report, the cause of death in this case is asphyxia following ante mortem ligature strangulation. We have registered a case of murder. We are checking the CCTV camera installed in the area to get some clues.”

In the statement to the police, the victim’s sister-in-law had said, “After my husband’s death, my brother-in-law was looking after the tent business. He had a liver ailment and had been ill for some time. On June 10 around 5.30pm, I heard that his condition worsened and I informed my nephews, who took him to the civil hospital. He was declared brought dead.”

A case was registered against unidentified persons under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of Indian Penal Code at New Colony police station on Sunday, said the police.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China, Pak have more nukes than India: Study
Jun 15, 2020 23:53 IST
Govt to rope in 12,000 more civil defence volunteers by weekend
Jun 15, 2020 23:52 IST
Restricted entry into stations, destination-specific queues likely in Metro reopening plan
Jun 15, 2020 23:52 IST
Indian, Chinese army officials discuss Pangong Tso standoff
Jun 15, 2020 23:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.