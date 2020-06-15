Tent house owner was strangled to death, finds autopsy report

Gurugram:

Four days after a 51-year-old tent house owner was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his shop in Arjun Nagar, the police on Sunday registered a case of murder after his autopsy revealed that he had died of ‘asphyxia’ and was strangled to death.

The accused persons are yet to be identified, the police said, adding that a probe has been initiated in the case.

According to the police, the victim, Rajiv Manchanda, was taken to the civil hospital on June 10 at 5.30pm by his relatives after he was found unconscious at his shop. He was declared dead on arrival and the police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of code of criminal procedure.

In their statement to the police, his family had said that he was undergoing treatment for a liver ailment and he had fallen ill due to complications related to the same. Later, the post-mortem of body was conducted, whose report was awaited.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “According to the post-mortem report, the cause of death in this case is asphyxia following ante mortem ligature strangulation. We have registered a case of murder. We are checking the CCTV camera installed in the area to get some clues.”

In the statement to the police, the victim’s sister-in-law had said, “After my husband’s death, my brother-in-law was looking after the tent business. He had a liver ailment and had been ill for some time. On June 10 around 5.30pm, I heard that his condition worsened and I informed my nephews, who took him to the civil hospital. He was declared brought dead.”

A case was registered against unidentified persons under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of Indian Penal Code at New Colony police station on Sunday, said the police.