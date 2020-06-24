Sections
Home / Cities / Terror module probe reveals ISI eyeing vulnerable Punjab youths

Terror module probe reveals ISI eyeing vulnerable Punjab youths

Terror module busted with the arrest of two alleged Khalistani operatives on June 19

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 01:38 IST

By Anil Sharma, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The investigations into the terror module that was busted with the arrest of two alleged Khalistani operatives on June 19 have revealed that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is eyeing “vulnerable” youths of Punjab to create trouble in the state.

Gurmeet Singh and his aide Vikram Singh of Amritsar were arrested when they were trying to clear a weapon consignment that was pushed in from Pakistan by their handlers. The police had seized a German-made MP5 sub-machine gun, a 9mm pistol with 4 magazines, and two mobile phones with a host of incriminatory conversations, messages, photographs etc.

“Gurmeet, who is an opium addict, had gone to Pakistan as part of a Sikh jatha in 2017 on the occasion of Baisakhi. He was contacted by ISI sleuths in Pakistan through a Khalistani supporter and was brain-washed to take part in terror activities. He had been in contact with the ISI sleuths through social media platforms. His handlers were yet to give him the target,” said a senior police official privy to the investigation.

He said, “Some Khalistani supporters in Pakistan are helping the ISI in targeting Punjab’s youth, especially those with humble background. We are very close to identifying the Khalistani supporters. We have also identified some more members of the module in Punjab.”



Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vikram Jeet Duggal said efforts were on to identify the Pakistan-based mentors and handlers of the module.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Terror module probe reveals ISI eyeing vulnerable Punjab youths
Jun 24, 2020 01:38 IST
Two men arrested with 50 gram heroin in Mohali
Jun 24, 2020 01:38 IST
Difficult to open restaurants just for lunch, says Mohali hotel association
Jun 24, 2020 01:35 IST
Key Sikhs For Justice operative sent to NIA remand till June 29
Jun 24, 2020 01:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.